The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of November!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 28 to November 28.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,734,263 for November.

Kim You Jung took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,193,352, while her “100 Days of Deception” co-star Park Jinyoung (of GOT7) came in fifth with a score of 5,055,086.

Lim Young Woong ranked third for November with a brand reputation index of 5,117,540, with BTS following close behind in fourth with a score of 5,056,431.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five” below:

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