28th Seoul Music Awards Reveals Presenter Lineup

The presenters for the 28th Seoul Music Awards have been unveiled!

On January 14, the awards show announced the list of celebrities who will be attending to present awards to artists. Male actors attending include Lee Jung Jae, Ryu Seung Ryong, Jung Hae In, Kim Ji Suk, Lee Sang Yeob, Kang Ji Hwan, Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Yoon, and Ahn Hyo Seop. The female presenter lineup includes Oh Yeon Seo, Go Ara, Nam Ji Hyun, Lee Si Young, Jo Yoon Hee, Kim So Yeon, Kang Han Na, Nana, Clara, Ahn Hyun Mo, and Kim Sae Ron.

BTS, TWICE, Wanna One, SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, GFRIEND, NU’EST W, IZ*ONE, Im Chang Jung, and MOMOLAND were previously revealed as the first lineup of artists who will be in attendance.

Hosted by Kim Heechul, Kim So Hyun, and Shin Dong Yup, the 28th Seoul Music Awards will take place on January 15 at 6:50 KST at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and will be broadcast through KBS Drama, KBS Joy, KBS W, and more.

Source (1)