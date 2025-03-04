Lee Min Jae Joins Jang Da A In New Drama Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Are In Talks For

Lee Min Jae will be teaming up with Jang Da A in an upcoming drama!

On March 4, News1 reported that Lee Min Jae will be appearing in the upcoming drama “My Precious Star” (literal translation).

In response, his agency confirmed, “Lee Min Jae has officially joined the cast of ENA’s new drama ‘My Precious Star.’”

“My Precious Star” is a romantic comedy that follows top actress Im Se Ra, who, at the peak of her career after winning the youngest-ever Best Actress award, suddenly suffers an accident that forces her into a 25-year hiatus. The drama will depict her journey as she fights to reclaim her place in the industry and step back in front of the camera.

Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon are currently in talks to lead the series.

Meanwhile, Jang Da A has already been confirmed for the drama, and Lee Min Jae is reportedly set to star opposite her in a romantic storyline, raising expectations for their on-screen chemistry.

Since making his debut in the 2018 film “Last Child,” Lee Min Jae has steadily built his acting portfolio with notable projects. He gained widespread attention through dramas like “Crash Course in Romance” and “Hide,” as well as Netflix’s film “Uprising.” He is currently starring in KBS2’s drama “KICKKICKKICKKICK” and is gearing up for the release of Netflix’s “Weak Hero Class 2.”

