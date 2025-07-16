Watch: Top Star Jang Da A Wakes Up As Middle-Aged Uhm Jung Hwa After Losing 25 Years In “My Troublesome Star” Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest top star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. The drama follows Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory, with the help of Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), a tough and solitary traffic police officer.

Uhm Jung Hwa plays Bong Cheong Ja, a former top star who wakes up one day with no memory of the past 25 years. Song Seung Heon portrays Dokgo Chul, a once-elite detective demoted to traffic duty after an unexpected incident. While he dreams of returning to the violent crimes unit, his life takes an unexpected turn when Bong Cheong Ja suddenly appears, claiming to be the vanished top star Im Se Ra.

The newly released poster shows Im Se Ra, a beloved star who dominated the entertainment scene, gazing gracefully into a mirror with an innocent and lovely aura. However, she is stunned by her reflection: instead of her glamorous pink evening gown, the mirror shows an older woman—Bong Cheong Ja—wearing rubber gloves and looking completely different from head to toe. The caption, “I woke up and 25 years had disappeared?!” hints at the dramatic upheaval awaiting her.

The teaser shows Bong Cheong Ja in denial about her current reality as she insists she is the “legendary Im Se Ra.” Staring at her reflection, she exclaims, “What the? You’re telling me I’m 50?!” Once Korea’s “first love,” she now finds herself just an ordinary middle-aged woman. Wondering if it’s a hidden camera prank or a cruel scam, her tearful struggle to adjust to her new reality evokes bittersweet laughter.

Meanwhile, Dokgo Chul remains unimpressed. When Bong Cheong Ja, wearing sunglasses, asks, “You know me, right?” he bluntly replies, “Should I?” Yet his curiosity is later piqued as he realizes, “That celebrity, Im Se Ra?” raising anticipation for their dynamic chemistry.

“My Troublesome Star” will premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

