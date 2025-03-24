Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Confirmed To Reunite For New Drama + Lee El And Oh Dae Hwan Also Join Cast

Uhm Jung Hwa, Song Seung Heon, Lee El, and Oh Dae Hwan are set to star in a new drama!

On March 24, the production team confirmed that Uhm Jung Hwa, Song Seung Heon, Lee El, and Oh Dae Hwan will lead ENA’s new drama “My Precious Star” (literal translation). Previously, Lee Min Jae and Jang Da A were also confirmed to join the cast.

“My Precious Star” is a romantic comedy that follows top actress Im Se Ra, who, at the peak of her career after winning the youngest-ever Best Actress award, suddenly suffers an accident that forces her into a 25-year hiatus. The drama will depict her journey as she fights to reclaim her place in the industry and step back in front of the camera.

Uhm Jung Hwa stars as Bong Cheong Ja, a former top star who has lost 25 years of memories. Her true identity is Im Se Ra, a legendary celebrity who once ruled South Korea’s entertainment industry before mysteriously vanishing. Now, appearing as an ordinary middle-aged woman, she embarks on an emotional journey to regain her lost memories and reclaim her former glory, preparing for a heartfelt comeback.

Song Seung Heon plays Dokgo Chul, a tough traffic officer who goes undercover as a manager in hopes of returning to the violent crimes unit. Once a top detective with a promising future, he was demoted to traffic after an unexpected incident. His life takes a dramatic turn when Bong Cheong Ja appears, claiming to be Im Se Ra—the very star who disappeared 25 years ago after taking the entertainment industry by storm.

This marks Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon’s on-screen reunion a decade after portraying a married couple in the film “Wonderful Nightmare,” heightening anticipation for their dynamic chemistry in the drama.

Lee El takes on the role of Go Hee Young, a former supporting actress who rises to global stardom. For years, she lived in Im Se Ra’s shadow, constantly overlooked and sidelined. But after Im Se Ra disappeared, Go Hee Young seized the opportunity to step into the spotlight and became one of the industry’s top stars. Just as she reaches the peak of her career, rumors begin to spread—Im Se Ra is back. Now, she’s on edge.

Oh Dae Hwan plays Kang Du Won, the head of Two-One Entertainment, a major force in South Korea’s entertainment industry. 25 years ago, he was just Im Se Ra’s road manager, constantly pushed around and undervalued. But through determination and hard work, he climbed the ranks to become a powerful industry figure. However, when Im Se Ra suddenly returns after 25 years, he finds himself slipping back into old habits—cautiously watching her every move.

The drama also reunites director Choi Young Hoon of “One the Woman” and “Good Casting” and writer Park Ji Ha of “Miss Night and Day,” raising expectations for another hit following their successful collaboration on “Good Casting.”

“My Precious Star” has officially begun filming and is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2025.

