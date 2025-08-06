Uhm Jung Hwa And Song Seung Heon Reunite 25 Years After Meeting As Jang Da A And Lee Min Jae In 'My Troublesome Star'

Upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has shared a glimpse of the very first encounter between its two leads all the way back in 1999!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon will star as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

In the first of several newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Bong Cheong Ja—who has gone from “the nation’s goddess” to an ordinary citizen—and Dokgo Chul—who has been demoted from high-flying detective to traffic cop—have crossed paths again 25 years after they first met back in 1999. After suddenly reuniting at the lowest points in their respective lives, the two team up to recover what they lost, but they can’t seem to stop bickering at every turn.

However, another set of stills flashes back to 1999, when the young Im Se Ra and Dokgo Chul (played by Lee Min Jae) met for the first time at the police station. Amidst the chaos caused by Im Se Ra’s arrival, the young star makes eye contact with rookie detective Dokgo Chul in a fateful moment. The young Dokgo Chul, who seems to have fallen in love with Im Se Ra at first sight, looks dazed as he stares back at her.

Later, in a romantic gesture, Dokgo Chul thoughtfully covers Im Se Ra’s hair to prevent it from getting wet.

“My Troublesome Star” writer Park Ji Ha praised the performances of the drama’s leads, remarking, “The lovely yet pitiful chemistry created by actors Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon is the special charm unique to ‘My Troublesome Star.’”

Meanwhile, director Choi Young Hoon expressed his gratitude to the actors who played the younger versions of the main characters. “Thanks to actors Jang Da A and Lee Min Jae, who kicked off the drama by portraying the youthful past of Im Se Ra and Dokgo Chul, we were able to properly bring to life the two characters’ story, which continues 25 years later,” he said. “The chemistry between the two actors, which exploded with all the youthful, heart-fluttering energy that the drama needed, was so good that I couldn’t have wished for more.”

“My Troublesome Star” will premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

