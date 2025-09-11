Watch: ZEROBASEONE Takes 3rd Win For 'ICONIK' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By NCT's Haechan, aespa, And More

Music
Sep 11, 2025
by M Lim

ZEROBASEONE has won a third music show trophy for “ICONIK”!

On the September 11 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ” and ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK.” ZEROBASEONE ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,917 points.

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included ZEROBASEONE, MONSTA X, NCT’s Haechan, Red Velvet’s Wendy, aespa, TREASURE, NCT WISH, MOMOLAND, CORTIS, WJSN’s Dayoung, Olivia Marsh, CIX, AxMxP, ALL(H)OURS, A.C.E’s Junhee, and Gavy NJ.

Check out their performances below!

ZEROBASEONE – “ICONIK”

MONSTA X – “N the Front”

NCT’s Haechan – “CRZY”

Red Velvet’s Wendy – “Sunkiss”

aespa – “Rich Man”

TREASURE – “PARADISE”

NCT WISH – “COLOR”

MOMOLAND – “RODEO”

CORTIS – “What You Want” and “FaSHioN”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

Olivia Marsh – “Lucky Me (feat. Wonstein)”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Umbrella (10:00)”

Gavy NJ – “Happiness (2025)”

