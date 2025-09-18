Watch: aespa Takes 2nd Win For "Rich Man" On "M Countdown"; Performances By NCT’s Haechan, "BOYS II PLANET" Contestants, And More
aespa has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “Rich Man”!
On the September 18 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ” and aespa’s “Rich Man.” aespa ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,308 points.
Congratulations to aespa! Watch the winner announcement below!
Performers on today’s show included NCT’s Haechan, “BOYS ll PLANET” Love Is team, i-dle’s Yuqi, WJSN’s Dayoung, 2PM’s Jang Wooyoung, CORTIS, IDID, CIX, Lim Young Woong, ALL(H)OURS, AxMxP, BADVILLAIN, LUN8, PRIMROSE, A.C.E’s Junhee, Soorin, and Youngbin.
Check out their performances below!
NCT’s Haechan – “CRZY”
“BOYS ll PLANET” Love Is – “Chains”
i-dle’s Yuqi – “M.O.”
WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”
2PM’s Jang Wooyoung – “Think Too Much” (Feat. DAMINI)
CORTIS – “FaSHioN”
IDID – “CHAN-RAN”
CIX – “WONDER YOU”
Lim Young Woong – “Unread Message”
ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”
AxMxP – “I Did It”
BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”
LUN8 – “LOST”
PRIMROSE – “Love Your Flower”
A.C.E’s Junhee – “Umbrella (10:00)”
Soorin – “Sure Thing”
Youngbin – “Freak Show”