2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) Announces Star-Studded Presenter Lineup

The 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) has revealed its lineup of presenters!

On September 19, the Korea Grand Music Awards officially announced that Byeon Woo Seok, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Se Young, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, Choo Young Woo, Kang Tae Oh, Gong Seung Yeon, Jung Jun Won, Moon Chae Won, Um Tae Goo, Kim Doyeon, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Yo Han, Yeonwoo, Shin Seung Ho, Bae Hyeon Seong, Kwon Yul, Ha Young, Kim Min Seok, Lee Seol, Park Se Wan, Lee Yul Eum, Choi Yoon Ji, Yoon Ga Yi, Kim Do Hoon, Chae Seo An, Lee Ju Yeon, and Kim Dan would all be presenting awards at this year’s ceremony.

The 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards will be held over two days on November 14 and 15 at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena, with Red Velvet’s Irene and KISS OF LIFE’s Natty hosting the ceremony on Day 1 and Day 2 respectively. Actress Nam Ji Hyun will also serve as MC on both days of the awards.

