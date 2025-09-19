Watch: NCT's Haechan Takes 1st-Ever Solo Win On 'Music Bank' With 'CRZY'; Performances By i-dle’s Yuqi And More

NCT’s Haechan has won his first-ever music show trophy as a solo artist!

On the September 12 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NCT’s Haechan “CRZY” and aespa’s “Rich Man.” Haechan ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,808 points.

Congratulations to Haechan! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included NCT’s Haechan, i-dle’s Yuqi, WJSN’s Dayoung, 2PM’s Jang Wooyoung, CORTIS, IDID, CIX, Lim Young Woong, B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, ALL(H)OURS, AxMxP, BADVILLAIN, LUN8, PRIMROSE, A.C.E’s Junhee, Soorin, Dahye, and Youngbin.

Check out their performances below!

NCT’s Haechan – “CRZY”

i-dle’s Yuqi – “M.O.”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

2PM’s Jang Wooyoung – “Think Too Much”

CORTIS – “FaSHioN”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

Lim Young Woong – “Eternal Moment” and “ULSSIGU”

B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”

LUN8 – “LOST”

PRIMROSE – “Love Your Flower”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Umbrella (10:00)”

Soorin – “Sure Thing”

Dahye – “RACE”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

