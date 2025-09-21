Watch: aespa Snags 4th Win For 'Rich Man' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By Haechan, Yuqi, TREASURE, And More

aespa has won a fourth music show trophy for “Rich Man”!

On the September 21 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “Rich Man,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” aespa ultimately took the win with a total of 7,315 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included NCT’s Haechan, i-dle’s Yuqi, TREASURE, CORTIS, IDID, 2PM’s Wooyoung, WJSN’s Dayoung, BADVILLAIN, CIX, PRIMROSE, AxMxP, LUN8, ALL(H)OURS, Youngbin, B.A.P’s Jang Daehyun, A.C.E’s Junhee, Soorin, and Yoon Seyeon.

Check out their performances below!

NCT’s Haechan – “CRZY”

i-dle’s Yuqi – “M.O.”

TREASURE – “PARADISE”

CORTIS – “GO!”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

2PM’s Wooyoung – “Think Too Much”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

PRIMROSE – “Love Your Flower”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

LUN8 – “Lost”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Umbrella (10:00)”

Soorin – “Sure Thing”

Yoon Seyeon – “Hoi Hoi Hoi”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!

