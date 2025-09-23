CORTIS Debuts In Top 15 Of Billboard 200 With 'COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES'

CORTIS is off to a strong start on the Billboard charts!

On September 23 local time, Billboard officially announced that BIGHIT MUSIC’s rookie boy group CORTIS had made their debut on its Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

For the week ending on September 27, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15.

“COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 3 on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s songs “GO!” and “FaSHioN” entered Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 136 and No. 198 respectively, with “GO!” also debuting at No. 180 on the Global 200.

Finally, CORTIS debuted at No. 24 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week.

Congratulations to CORTIS!