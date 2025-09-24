September Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between August 23 and September 23.

Lee Chae Min, who is currently starring in tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,518,517.

Lee Byung Hun took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,668,126, while Choo Young Woo came in at a close third with a score of 3,457,273.

Lee Jin Uk ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,220,200, and Ma Dong Seok rounded out the top five with a score of 3,155,371.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Chae Min
  2. Lee Byung Hun
  3. Choo Young Woo
  4. Lee Jin Uk
  5. Ma Dong Seok
  6. Gong Myoung
  7. Bang Hyo Rin
  8. Kang Han Na
  9. Jang Dong Yoon
  10. Uhm Jung Hwa
  11. Lee Young Ae
  12. Song Joong Ki
  13. Jung Chaeyeon
  14. Kim Young Kwang
  15. Song Seung Heon
  16. Kim Da Mi
  17. Yoon Seo Ah
  18. Baek Hyun Jin
  19. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  20. Lee Ha Nee
  21. Kang Dong Won
  22. Go Min Si
  23. Kim Tae Hee
  24. Kang Mina
  25. Lee Joo Bin
  26. Go Youn Jung
  27. Choi Yoon Ji
  28. Cho Yeo Jeong
  29. Park Hyung Sik
  30. Son Suk Ku

