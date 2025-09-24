September Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between August 23 and September 23.

Lee Chae Min, who is currently starring in tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,518,517.

Lee Byung Hun took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,668,126, while Choo Young Woo came in at a close third with a score of 3,457,273.

Lee Jin Uk ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,220,200, and Ma Dong Seok rounded out the top five with a score of 3,155,371.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

