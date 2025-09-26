Watch: IDID Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'Music Bank' With 'CHAN-RAN'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts And More

STARSHIP’s new boy group IDID has won their first-ever music show trophy—just 11 days after their debut!

On the September 26 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were IDID’s “CHAN-RAN” and i-dle’s Yuqi’s “M.O.” IDID ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,096 points.

Congratulations to IDID! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included IDID, EXO’s Suho, WJSN’s Dayoung, Lee Jun Young, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, cosmosy, CIX, The KingDom, BADVILLAIN, LUN8, TIOT, AxMxP, ALL(H)OURS, Youngbin, MUSHVENOM, and Soorin.

Check out their performances below!

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

EXO’s Suho – “Who Are You”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “number one rockstar”

Lee Jun Young – “Bounce” and “Why are you doing this to me”

CORTIS – “FaSHioN”

Hearts2Hearts – “Pretty Please”

KickFlip – “My First Love Song” and “Band-Aid”

cosmosy – “HIGH=LOVE”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

The KingDom – “Last flower”

BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”

LUN8 – “LOST”

TIOT – “MY PRIDE”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

MUSHVENOM – “Spin the wheel”

Soorin – “Sure Thing”

