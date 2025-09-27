Watch: aespa Snags 6th Win For 'Rich Man' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, Lee Jun Young, And More

aespa has won a sixth music show trophy for “Rich Man”!

On the September 27 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ,” IU’s “Bye, Summer,” and aespa’s “Rich Man.” aespa ultimately took the win with a total of 6,807 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, Lee Jun Young, EXO’s Suho, WJSN’s Dayoung, Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae’s character from the drama “To the Moon”), CORTIS, The KingDom, CIX, BADVILLAIN, LUN8, ALL(H)OURS, AxMxP, Youngbin, and A.C.E’s Junhee.

Check out their performances below!

KickFlip – “Band-Aid” and “My First Love Song”

Hearts2Hearts – “Pretty Please”

Lee Jun Young – “Why are you doing this to me” and “Bounce”

EXO’s Suho – “Who Are You”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “number one rockstar”

Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) – “Galilei Galileo” + “Shooting Star”

CORTIS – “GO!”

The KingDom – “Last Flower”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

BADVILLAIN – “THRILLER”

LUN8 – “Lost”

ALL(H)OURS – “READY 2 RUMBLE”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

Youngbin – “Freak Show”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Too Bad (15:00)”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now