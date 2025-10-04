October Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 04, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from September 1 to October 1.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,189,178. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “FaSHioN,” “hip hop,” and “performance,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “powerful,” “passionate,” and “to color.” CORTIS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 85.62 percent positive reactions.

BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 1,014,319 for October.

KiiiKiii ranked third for the month with a brand reputation index of 754,976, while Hearts2Hearts came in fourth place with a score of 628,714.

Finally, “Universe League” group AHOF rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 628,039, marking a 50.52 percent increase in their score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. CORTIS
  2. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  3. KiiiKiii
  4. Hearts2Hearts
  5. AHOF
  6. RESCENE
  7. izna
  8. ILLIT
  9. TWS
  10. BABYMONSTER
  11. KATSEYE
  12. XLOV
  13. Geenius
  14. MEOVV
  15. UNIS
  16. eite
  17. IDID
  18. KickFlip
  19. HORI7ON
  20. SAY MY NAME
  21. A1
  22. ARTMS
  23. NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS)
  24. ifeye
  25. Big Ocean
  26. NEWBEAT
  27. SPIA
  28. BADVILLAIN
  29. USPEER
  30. LUN8

