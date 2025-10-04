October Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from September 1 to October 1.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,189,178. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “FaSHioN,” “hip hop,” and “performance,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “powerful,” “passionate,” and “to color.” CORTIS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 85.62 percent positive reactions.

“BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 1,014,319 for October.

KiiiKiii ranked third for the month with a brand reputation index of 754,976, while Hearts2Hearts came in fourth place with a score of 628,714.

Finally, “Universe League” group AHOF rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 628,039, marking a 50.52 percent increase in their score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

CORTIS ALPHA DRIVE ONE KiiiKiii Hearts2Hearts AHOF RESCENE izna ILLIT TWS BABYMONSTER KATSEYE XLOV Geenius MEOVV UNIS eite IDID KickFlip HORI7ON SAY MY NAME A1 ARTMS NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS) ifeye Big Ocean NEWBEAT SPIA BADVILLAIN USPEER LUN8

Binge-watch all of “BOYS II PLANET” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)