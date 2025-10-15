Watch: ONEWE Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'Show Champion' With 'MAZE'; Performances By KickFlip, PENTAGON's Kino, And More

ONEWE has won the first music show trophy of their career!

On the October 15 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were izna’s “Mamma Mia,” POW’s “Wall Flowers,” WOODZ’s “I’ll Never Love Again,” Brown Eyed Soul’s “Moments Like This,” and ONEWE’s “MAZE.” ONEWE ultimately took the win, marking their first-ever win on a music show.

Congratulations to ONEWE! Watch their comeback performances, first win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included KickFlip, PENTAGON’s Kino, POW, AxMxP, Yoon Seobin, MIRROR’s Anson Lo, 1000°, GENBLUE, and BLUHWA.

Check out their performances below!

KickFlip – “My First Love Song”

PENTAGON’s Kino – “WURK” and “DIRTY BOY”

POW – “Celebrate” and “Wall Flowers”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

Yoon Seobin – “Strawberry Candy”

MIRROR’s Anson Lo x “King Maker VI” – “Heartbreaker + MONEY”

1000° – “TikTak”

GENBLUE – “BADASS”

BLUHWA – “Greenery”