Watch: BABYMONSTER Takes 1st Win For 'WE GO UP' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By NMIXX, TWS, And More

BABYMONSTER has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “WE GO UP”!

On the October 16 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were BABYMONSTER’s “WE GO UP” and SEVENTEEN’s CxM’s “5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz).” BABYMONSTER ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,773 points.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, TWS, MEOVV, BAE173, IDID, izna, TVXQ’s Yunho, KickFlip, ONEWE, Bae Jin Young, Musical Kinky Boots, TIOT, POW, HITGS, Hi-Fi Un!corn, and Pagaehun.

Check out their performances below!

BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP”

NMIXX – “SPINNIN’ ON IT” and “Blue Valentine”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Good Goodbye”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE” and “Head Shoulders Knees Toes”

MEOVV – “BURNING UP”

BAE173 – “Turned Up”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

izna – “Mamma Mia”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Body Language”

KickFlip – “My First Love Song”

ONEWE – “MAZE”

Bae Jin Young – “Round&Round”

Musical Kinky Boots – “Land of Lola”

TIOT – “MY PRIDE”

POW – “Wall Flowers”

HITGS – “HAPPY”

Hi-Fi Un!corn – “Teenage Blue (Korean ver.)”

Pagaehun – “Valentine”