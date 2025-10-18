October Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 18, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from September 18 to October 18.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,311,257. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Who,” “ARMY,” and “birthday,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “congratulate,” “soft,” and “donate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.43 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jin rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,550,868 for October.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,183,058, marking a 6.32 percent increase in his score since last month.

BTS’s V came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,161,641, marking a 22.78 percent rise in his score since September.

Finally, BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,153,037 for October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jin
  3. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  4. BTS’s V
  5. BTS’s Jungkook
  6. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  7. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  8. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  9. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  10. CORTIS’s Keonho
  11. SHINee’s Key
  12. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  13. EXO’s Baekhyun
  14. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  15. RIIZE’s Anton
  16. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  17. Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
  18. BTS’s RM
  19. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  20. NCT’s Mark
  21. TVXQ’s Yunho
  22. EXO’s Kai
  23. BTS’s j-hope
  24. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  25. Wanna One’s Bae Jin Young
  26. ATEEZ’s San
  27. RIIZE’s Sungchan
  28. RIIZE’s Sohee
  29. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  30. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

Source (1)

