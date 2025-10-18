October Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from September 18 to October 18.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,311,257. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Who,” “ARMY,” and “birthday,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “congratulate,” “soft,” and “donate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.43 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jin rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,550,868 for October.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,183,058, marking a 6.32 percent increase in his score since last month.

BTS’s V came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,161,641, marking a 22.78 percent rise in his score since September.

Finally, BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,153,037 for October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Kang Daniel’s film “KANG DANIEL: MY PARADE” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)