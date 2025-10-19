October Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from September 2 to October 2. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Soccer star Son Heung Min held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,401,330 for October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “national team captain,” “hat trick,” and “Los Angeles FC,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “goal,” “record,” and “victory.” The athlete’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.40 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 1,725,371.

Byeon Woo Seok came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,627,871 for October.

BTS held steady at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,497,165, while Kim Jong Kook rounded out the top five with a score of 1,277,704.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

Watch Now