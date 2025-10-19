October Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from September 2 to October 2. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.
Soccer star Son Heung Min held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,401,330 for October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “national team captain,” “hat trick,” and “Los Angeles FC,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “goal,” “record,” and “victory.” The athlete’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.40 percent positive reactions.
Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 1,725,371.
Byeon Woo Seok came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,627,871 for October.
BTS held steady at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,497,165, while Kim Jong Kook rounded out the top five with a score of 1,277,704.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Son Heung Min
- Lim Young Woong
- Byeon Woo Seok
- BTS
- Kim Jong Kook
- BLACKPINK
- Lee Byung Hun
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Park Jung Min
- IVE
- Kang Ho Dong
- Jun Hyun Moo
- Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
- Park Bo Gum
- Gong Yoo
- Shin Dong Yup
- Lee Chan Won
- Ma Dong Seok
- SEVENTEEN
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- Sung Si Kyung
- Lee Jung Hoo
- Jun Ji Hyun
- Choo Sung Hoon
- Faker
- Kim Yuna
- Choo Young Woo
- Young Tak
- Kang Dong Won
- aespa
