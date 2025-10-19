October Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 19, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from September 2 to October 2. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Soccer star Son Heung Min held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 2,401,330 for October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “national team captain,” “hat trick,” and “Los Angeles FC,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “goal,” “record,” and “victory.” The athlete’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.40 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 1,725,371.

Byeon Woo Seok came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,627,871 for October.

BTS held steady at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,497,165, while Kim Jong Kook rounded out the top five with a score of 1,277,704.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Son Heung Min
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Byeon Woo Seok
  4. BTS
  5. Kim Jong Kook
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. Lee Byung Hun
  8. Yoo Jae Suk
  9. Park Jung Min
  10. IVE
  11. Kang Ho Dong
  12. Jun Hyun Moo
  13. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  14. Park Bo Gum
  15. Gong Yoo
  16. Shin Dong Yup
  17. Lee Chan Won
  18. Ma Dong Seok
  19. SEVENTEEN
  20. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  21. Sung Si Kyung
  22. Lee Jung Hoo
  23. Jun Ji Hyun
  24. Choo Sung Hoon
  25. Faker
  26. Kim Yuna
  27. Choo Young Woo
  28. Young Tak
  29. Kang Dong Won
  30. aespa

