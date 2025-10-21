CORTIS Re-Enters Billboard 200 Following U.S. Promotions For 'COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES'

CORTIS is back on the Billboard 200!

On October 21 local time, Billboard revealed that CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” had returned to the Top 200 Albums chart (which ranks the most popular albums in the United States) following the group’s recent promotions in the U.S.

In what marks its third non-consecutive week on the chart, “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES”—which initially debuted at No. 15 last month—re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 171.

Additionally, CORTIS’s intro single “GO!” debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart this week.

“COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also stayed strong at No. 3 in its sixth consecutive week on Billboard’s World Albums chart, in addition to climbing back up to No. 11 on both the Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart.

Finally, CORTIS re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 80, marking their third overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to CORTIS!