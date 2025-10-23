Watch: NMIXX Takes 2nd Win For 'Blue Valentine' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts, BOYNEXTDOOR, And More

NMIXX has won their second music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!

On the October 23 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were BABYMONSTER’s “WE GO UP” and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” NMIXX ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,958 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included NMIXX, BABYMONSTER, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, TWS, MEOVV, BOYNEXTDOOR, DKB, BTOB’s Changsub, Hearts2Hearts, BAE173, PENTAGON’s Kino, izna, Xdinary Heroes, HITGS, AxMxP, MUSHVENOM, and Soran.

NMIXX – “Blue Valentine”

BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Good Goodbye”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

MEOVV – “BURNING UP”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action” and “As Time Goes By”

DKB – “Irony”

BTOB’s Changsub – “Trickle Down”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

BAE173 – “Turned Up”

PENTAGON’s Kino – “DIRTY BOY” (Feat. Jamie, UWA)

izna – “Mamma Mia” and “Racecar”

Xdinary Heroes – “ICU”

HITGS – “HAPPY”

AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”

MUSHVENOM – “Spin the wheel”

Soran – “Love is No Sin”