Watch: NMIXX Takes 4th Win For 'Blue Valentine' On 'Music Core'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, Hearts2Hearts, And More

NMIXX has won a fourth music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!

On the October 25 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were WJSN’s Dayoung’s “body,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” NMIXX ultimately took the win with a total of 8,377 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, Hearts2Hearts, Xdinary Heroes, TWS, MEOVV, izna, BTOB’s Changsub, DKB, IDID, Lee Chan Won, AxMxP, HITGS, and Hwina.

Check out their performances below!

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “As Time Goes By” and “Hollywood Action”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

Xdinary Heroes – “ICU”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

MEOVV – “BURNING UP”

izna – “Mamma Mia”

BTOB’s Changsub – “Trickle Down”

DKB – “Irony”

IDID – “CHAN-RAN”

Lee Chan Won – “Maybe Today”

AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”

HITGS – “HAPPY”

Hwina – “No, Not This Way”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

