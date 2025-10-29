“Shin’s Project” In Talks To Return For Season 2

tvN’s “Shin’s Project” may be getting a second season!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice. The drama also stars Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re, Kim Sung Oh, Jung Eun Pyo, and Woo Mi Hwa.

Throughout its run, the drama captivated viewers with its witty, fast-paced negotiation scenes and satisfying storytelling. The show’s popularity was reflected in its strong ratings performance, recording 5.9 percent for its premiere and peaking at 9.1 percent in Episode 11—ranking first across all cable channels that day. The finale ended on a high note with 8.6 percent, securing the top spot among cable programs.

Its finale teased the formation of a “Mr. Shin’s Project TF Team” within the court, hinting at more cases to come and heightening expectations for a possible second season.

On October 29, the production team of “Shin’s Project” commented on the potential production of Season 2, stating, “Discussions regarding Season 2 are currently underway.”

Are you excited for the potential new season? Stay tuned for more updates!

