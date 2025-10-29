Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Takes 1st Win For 'Hollywood Action' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts And More

BOYNEXTDOOR has won their first music show trophy for “Hollywood Action”!

On the October 29 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action,” Hearts2Hearts’ “FOCUS,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” Xdinary Heroes’ “ICU,” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye.”

The trophy ultimately went to BOYNEXTDOOR! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Hearts2Hearts, Jang Haneum, Xdinary Heroes, VVUP, DKB, BAE173, AxMxP, W!TCHX, AM8IC, NWH:I, Gyubin, and BLUHWA.

Check out their performances below!

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

Jang Haneum – “CARTOON”

Xdinary Heroes – “ICU”

VVUP – “House Party”

DKB – “Irony”

BAE173 – “What’s wrong?” and “Turned Up”

AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”

W!TCHX – “Run Baby Run”

AM8IC – “Buzzin’”

NWH:I – “Like a Flame”

Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”

BLUHWA – “Greenery”

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR!