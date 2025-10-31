Kim Hye Soo Announced As Host Of 2025 MAMA AWARDS CHAPTER 2

Actress Kim Hye Soo will be hosting this year’s MAMA AWARDS for the first time!

On October 31, CJ ENM announced that Kim Hye Soo will serve as a host for CHAPTER 2 of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS on November 29, the second day of the event.

Beloved for the confidence and trust she inspires, the actress is expected to further elevate the stature and prestige of the flagship global K-pop awards by conveying this year’s message with sincerity.

Kim Hye Soo shared, “I believe music has the power to connect people across borders and languages.” She added, “I’m thrilled to share the power of uplifting music with fans around the world. I want to genuinely convey the positive energy that music creates and share that feeling with everyone.”

Park Bo Gum, who has been confirmed to host the awards show for the seventh time this year, will kick things off as the CHAPTER 1 host, and Kim Hye Soo is expected to close the event with the finale as the CHAPTER 2 host.

The 2025 MAMA AWARDS will be held at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on November 28 and 29. Check out the nominees here and the lineup here!

