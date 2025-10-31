Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR Takes 2nd Win For 'Hollywood Action' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By &TEAM, NEXZ, And More

BOYNEXTDOOR has won their second music show trophy for “Hollywood Action”!

On the October 31 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were Lee Chan Won’s “Maybe Today” and BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action.” BOYNEXTDOOR ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,012 points.

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, LE SSERAFIM, NEXZ, izna, &TEAM, Hearts2Hearts, Wonho, DKZ, 82MAJOR, WEi, TEMPEST, AxMxP, VVUP, xikers, TRENDZ, Gyubin, Lee Chan Won, MUSHVENOM, and Kik5o.

Check out their performances below!

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

izna – “Racecar”

&TEAM – “Back to Life”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

Wonho – “if you wanna”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

WEi – “HOME”

TEMPEST – “In The Dark”

AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”

VVUP – “House Party”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER”

TRENDZ – “Crime”

Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”

Lee Chan Won – “Maybe Today”

MUSHVENOM – “For a long time” (feat. Turtles)

Kik5o – “X” (feat. KARD’s Somin)

