BOYNEXTDOOR, HUNTR/X, And TWICE Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of October 19 to 25!

Album Chart

BOYNEXTDOOR topped this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “The Action,” which claimed two spots in the top five. The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 5.

Meanwhile, Lee Chan Won’s new album “Brilliant” entered the chart at No. 2.

LE SSERAFIM’s new single album “SPAGHETTI” debuted at No. 3, while Hearts2Hearts’ first mini album “FOCUS” entered the chart at No. 4.

Overall Digital Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” once again maintained their triple crown on the charts, with their smash hit “Golden” topping the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart for yet another week.

NMIXX’s latest title track “Blue Valentine” shot to No. 2 on this week’s overall digital chart, while Lee Chan Won’s “Maybe Today” debuted at No. 3.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” stayed strong at No. 4, with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” rounding out the top five.

Streaming Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” continued its reign at No. 1 on the streaming chart this week, with NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” rising to No. 2.

WOODZ’s “Drowning” came in at No. 3 for the week, followed by BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 4 and Kenshi Yonezu’s “IRIS OUT” at No. 5.

Download Chart

Lee Chan Won topped this week’s digital download chart with “Maybe Today,” which debuted at No. 1.

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” took No. 2 for the week, while BTOB’s Changsub’s “Trickle Down” entered the chart at No. 3.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s new title track “Hollywood Action” debuted at No. 4, with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” holding steady at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

Once again, all of the top five spots on the global K-pop chart went to the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” maintained its position at No. 1, trailed by Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 2, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 3, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

TWICE held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, while BLACKPINK and aespa rose to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

BABYMONSTER came in at No. 4, with IVE climbing to No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch BOYNEXTDOOR and many of the other artists above perform on the latest episode of “Inkigayo”:

