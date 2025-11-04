2025 MAMA AWARDS Announces Star-Studded Presenter Lineup  

Music
Nov 04, 2025
by S Kim

The 2025 MAMA AWARDS has unveiled its presenter lineup!

On November 4, the 2025 MAMA AWARDS revealed its star-studded presenter lineup including actors, musicians, variety show favorites, and rising stars.

The lineup includes Go Youn Jung, Noh Sang Hyun, Roh Yoon Seo, Park Hyung Sik, Shin Seung Hun, Shin Ye Eun, Shin Hyun Ji, Arden Cho, Ahn Eun Jin, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Jun Young, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yim Si Wan, Jang Do Yeon, Jeon Yeo Been, Cho Sae Ho, Jo Yu Ri, Cho Han Gyeol, Ju Ji Hoon, Cha Joo Young, Choi Dae Hoon, and Hyeri.

This year’s awards will take place over two days at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on November 28 and 29. Check out the lineup of performing artists here and the nominees here!

