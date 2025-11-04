November Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 04, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from October 4 to November 4.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 1,303,125. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Billboard,” “hip hop,” and “album,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “impressive,” “hip,” and “create.” CORTIS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.04 percent positive reactions.

STARSHIP Entertainment’s rookie girl group KiiiKiii rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 1,186,529, marking a 57.16 percent increase in their score since October.

BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE took third place with a brand reputation index of 1,119,931, marking a 10.41 percent rise in their score since last month.

BABYMONSTER came in at a close fourth after seeing a whopping 166.09 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score for the month to 1,104,917.

Finally, TWS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,055,945, marking a 127.0 percent rise in their score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. CORTIS
  2. KiiiKiii
  3. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  4. BABYMONSTER
  5. TWS
  6. izna
  7. ILLIT
  8. Hearts2Hearts
  9. AHOF
  10. MEOVV
  11. KickFlip
  12. XLOV
  13. SAY MY NAME
  14. RESCENE
  15. KATSEYE
  16. Geenius
  17. IDID
  18. UNIS
  19. eite
  20. ARTMS
  21. HITGS
  22. CLOSE YOUR EYES
  23. NEXZ
  24. NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS)
  25. LUN8
  26. ifeye
  27. Baby DONT Cry
  28. tracer
  29. BADVILLAIN
  30. HORI7ON

Binge-watch all of “BOYS II PLANET” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ARTMS
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
BADVILLAIN
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CORTIS
eite
Geenius
Hearts2Hearts
HITGS
HORI7ON
IDID
ifeye
ILLIT
izna
KATSEYE
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
LUN8
MEOVV
NEXZ
NOWZ
SAY MY NAME
TWS
UNIS
XLOV

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read