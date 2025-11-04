November Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from October 4 to November 4.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 1,303,125. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Billboard,” “hip hop,” and “album,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “impressive,” “hip,” and “create.” CORTIS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.04 percent positive reactions.

STARSHIP Entertainment’s rookie girl group KiiiKiii rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 1,186,529, marking a 57.16 percent increase in their score since October.

“BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE took third place with a brand reputation index of 1,119,931, marking a 10.41 percent rise in their score since last month.

BABYMONSTER came in at a close fourth after seeing a whopping 166.09 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score for the month to 1,104,917.

Finally, TWS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,055,945, marking a 127.0 percent rise in their score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

CORTIS KiiiKiii ALPHA DRIVE ONE BABYMONSTER TWS izna ILLIT Hearts2Hearts AHOF MEOVV KickFlip XLOV SAY MY NAME RESCENE KATSEYE Geenius IDID UNIS eite ARTMS HITGS CLOSE YOUR EYES NEXZ NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS) LUN8 ifeye Baby DONT Cry tracer BADVILLAIN HORI7ON

