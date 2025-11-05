Doh Kyung Soo Signs With New Agency

Doh Kyung Soo has joined a new agency after leaving Company Soosoo.

On November 5, Hong Min Ki, CEO of Blitzway Entertainment, said, “We are very pleased to work with Doh Kyung Soo, a global artist who has been loved by K-pop fans around the world and an actor recognized for his talent both in Korea and abroad.”

He added, “Through our newly established music management system, we will fully support not only Doh Kyung Soo’s acting career but also his group and solo music activities.”

Blitzway Entertainment broadened its reach in May by acquiring the music label KLAP. With its roots in actor management and video content production, the company has strengthened its position as a comprehensive entertainment firm by adding K-pop operations and aims to create synergy across all areas of Doh Kyung Soo’s activities.

Doh Kyung Soo debuted in 2012 as an EXO member. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the SBS drama “It’s Okay, That’s Love,” later earning recognition for his performances in both films and television dramas, including “Swing Kids,” “Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds,” and “100 Days My Prince.” He has also shown his natural charm in variety shows such as “GBRB: Reap What You Sow” and currently appears in its continuation, “GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops.” He is also awaiting the release of the new Disney+ series “The Manipulated.”

Blitzway Entertainment is also home to actors Ju Ji Hoon, Chun Woo Hee, Jung Ryeo Won, Moon Chae Won, Woo Do Hwan, Chae Jong Hyeop, and others.

Wishing Doh Kyung Soo all the best in his next chapter!

Watch Doh Kyung Soo in “Bad Prosecutor” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)