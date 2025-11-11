Watch: AHOF Takes 1st Win For 'Pinocchio' On 'The Show'; Performances By TEMPEST, XLOV, And More

AHOF has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Pinocchio”!

On the November 11 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were AHOF’s “Pinocchio,” ARrC’s “SKIID,” and xikers’ “SUPERPOWER (Peak).” AHOF ultimately took the win with a total of 9,610 points.

Congratulations to AHOF! Watch their win and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included AHOF, ARrC, xikers, TEMPEST, Jang Haneum, 82MAJOR, DKZ, XODIAC, Gyubin, XLOV, RESCENE, AM8IC, NEWBEAT, moker, and LesliE.

Check out their performances below!

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

ARrC – “WoW (“Way of Winning” (feat. Moon Sua and Siyoon))” and “SKIID”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)” and “ICONIC”

TEMPEST – “In The Dark”

Jang Haneum – “CARTOON”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY” and “Need That Bass”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”

XLOV – “Rizz” and “Biii:-P”

RESCENE – “Heart Drop”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

NEWBEAT – “LOUD” and “Look So Good”

moker – “Coming”

LesliE – “7600 (Loss of Communication)”