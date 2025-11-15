November Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Nov 15, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from October 15 to November 15.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,389,785, marking a 1.82 percent increase in his score since October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “friendship trip,” and “Are You Sure?!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “warm,” “romantic,” and “donate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.90 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 3,547,123, marking a 12.50 percent increase in his score since last month.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,444,575, marking an 8.22 percent rise in his score since October.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jin came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,371,172 for November.

Finally, BTS’s V rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,242,545.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  4. BTS’s Jin
  5. BTS’s V
  6. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  7. SHINee’s Minho
  8. NCT’s Doyoung
  9. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  10. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  11. EXO’s Baekhyun
  12. BTS’s RM
  13. CORTIS’s Keonho
  14. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  15. SHINee’s Key
  16. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  17. BTS’s j-hope
  18. BTS’ Suga
  19. SHINee’s Taemin
  20. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  21. TWS’s Dohoon
  22. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  23. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan
  24. Wanna One’s Bae Jin Young
  25. TVXQ’s Yunho
  26. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  27. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  28. NCT’s Mark
  29. EXO’s Lay
  30. EXO’s Kai

