November Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from October 15 to November 15.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,389,785, marking a 1.82 percent increase in his score since October. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “friendship trip,” and “Are You Sure?!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “warm,” “romantic,” and “donate.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.90 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook rose to second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 3,547,123, marking a 12.50 percent increase in his score since last month.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,444,575, marking an 8.22 percent rise in his score since October.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jin came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,371,172 for November.

Finally, BTS’s V rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,242,545.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)