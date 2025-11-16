Watch: NMIXX Takes 7th Win For "Blue Valentine" On "Music Core"; Performances By ITZY, THE BOYZ Special Unit, And More
NMIXX has won a seventh music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!
On the November 15 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” NMIXX ultimately took the win with a total of 6,805 points.
Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Other performers on today’s show included ITZY, THE BOYZ Special Unit (Hyunjae, Juyeon, and Sunwoo), FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY, ONF, AHOF, CLOSE YOUR EYES, PLAVE, Sunmi, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, i-dle’s Miyeon, TVXQ’s Yunho, &TEAM, Hearts2Hearts, NEXZ, xikers, 82MAJOR, DKZ, ARrC, KIIRAS, XLOV, HAMBUGGY, and AM8IC.
Check out their performances below!
ITZY – “TUNNEL VISION”
THE BOYZ Special Unit (Hyunjae, Juyeon, Sunwoo) – “Tiger”
FIFTY FIFTY – “Eeny meeny miny moe”
CRAVITY – “Lemonade Fever”
ONF – “Put It Back”
AHOF – “Pinocchio”
CLOSE YOUR EYES – “X”
PLAVE – “BBUU!”
Sunmi – “CYNICAL”
WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon – “ME”
i-dle’s Miyeon – “Say My Name”
TVXQ’s Yunho – “Stretch”
&TEAM – “Lunatic”
Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”
NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”
xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”
82MAJOR – “TROPHY”
DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”
ARrC – “SKIID”
KIIRAS – “BANG BANG!”
XLOV – “Rizz”
HAMBUGGY – “BUGGY BOUNCE”
AM8IC – “Link Up”
Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below: