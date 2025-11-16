Watch: NMIXX Takes 7th Win For 'Blue Valentine' On 'Music Core'; Performances By ITZY, THE BOYZ Special Unit, And More

NMIXX has won a seventh music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!

On the November 15 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” NMIXX ultimately took the win with a total of 6,805 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Other performers on today’s show included ITZY, THE BOYZ Special Unit (Hyunjae, Juyeon, and Sunwoo), FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY, ONF, AHOF, CLOSE YOUR EYES, PLAVE, Sunmi, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, i-dle’s Miyeon, TVXQ’s Yunho, &TEAM, Hearts2Hearts, NEXZ, xikers, 82MAJOR, DKZ, ARrC, KIIRAS, XLOV, HAMBUGGY, and AM8IC.

Check out their performances below!

ITZY – “TUNNEL VISION”

THE BOYZ Special Unit (Hyunjae, Juyeon, Sunwoo) – “Tiger”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Eeny meeny miny moe”

CRAVITY – “Lemonade Fever”

ONF – “Put It Back”

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “X”

PLAVE – “BBUU!”

Sunmi – “CYNICAL”

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon – “ME”

i-dle’s Miyeon – “Say My Name”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Stretch”

&TEAM – “Lunatic”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

ARrC – “SKIID”

KIIRAS – “BANG BANG!”

XLOV – “Rizz”

HAMBUGGY – “BUGGY BOUNCE”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

