Watch: NMIXX Takes 8th Win And Triple Crown For 'Blue Valentine' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ITZY, &TEAM, And More

NMIXX has snagged an eighth music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!

On the November 16 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.” NMIXX ultimately took the win with a total of 5,044 points.

This is the third time that “Blue Valentine” has taken first place on “Inkigayo,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ITZY, &TEAM, THE BOYZ Special Unit (Hyunjae, Juyeon, and Sunwoo), CRAVITY, ONF, AHOF, CLOSE YOUR EYES, NEWBEAT, Sunmi, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, i-dle’s Miyeon, TVXQ’s Yunho, Hearts2Hearts, NEXZ, xikers, DKB, 82MAJOR, DKZ, XLOV, KIIRAS, ARrC, and AM8IC.

ITZY – “TUNNEL VISION”

&TEAM – “Lunatic”

THE BOYZ Special Unit (Hyunjae, Juyeon, Sunwoo) – “Tiger”

CRAVITY – “Lemonade Fever”

ONF – “Put It Back”

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “X”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”

Sunmi – “CYNICAL”

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon – “ME”

i-dle’s Miyeon – “Say My Name”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Stretch”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

DKB – “Irony”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

XLOV – “Rizz”

KIIRAS – “BANG BANG!”

ARrC – “SKIID”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

