Watch: KickFlip Covers Stray Kids' 'MANIAC' In New Dance Practice Video

KickFlip has released a dance practice video for their cover of Stray Kids’ “MANIAC”!

During the second night of the 2025 KGMA (Korea Grand Music Awards) on November 15, KickFlip performed a special cover of “MANIAC” at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena.

On November 16, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment shared a dance practice video for their cover performance, offering a full view of all six members’ moves throughout the song. (Amaru is currently on a temporary hiatus due to health concerns.)

Check out KickFlip’s new dance practice video for “MANIAC” below!