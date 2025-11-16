TXT's Yeonjun, NMIXX, HUNTR/X, ISEGYE IDOL, And TWICE Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of November 2 to 8!

Album Chart

TXT’s Yeonjun topped this week’s physical album chart with his new solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01,” which claimed two spots in the top five. The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 5.

AHOF also took two of this week’s top five spots with their new mini album “The Passage”: the WITHVUU version entered the chart at No. 2, while the regular version charted separately at No. 4.

Finally, i-dle’s Miyeon’s new solo mini album “MY, Lover” debuted at No. 3 on this week’s chart.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

NMIXX maintained their double crown on the Circle charts this week with their hit song “Blue Valentine,” which remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and streaming chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: “Blue Valentine” came in at No. 1 on both charts, followed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden” at No. 2, Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 3, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 4, and Kenshi Yonezu’s “IRIS OUT” at No. 5.

Download Chart

ISEGYE IDOL swept the top two spots on this week’s digital download chart, which “Be My Light” and “Nameless” entered at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Yeonjun’s new solo song “Talk to You” debuted at No. 3, while AHOF’s new title track “Pinocchio” entered the chart at No. 4.

Finally, Miyeon’s new solo title track “Say My Name” debuted at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

Once again, the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack absolutely dominated the global K-pop chart, sweeping all of the top five spots for the week.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” held onto its spot at No. 1, trailed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

TWICE continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart, with LE SSERAFIM and BLACKPINK also maintaining their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

Choi Yu Ree jumped to No. 4 on this week’s chart, while BTS rose to No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

