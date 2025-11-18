ENHYPEN, &TEAM, TXT, TWICE, ZEROBASEONE, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, And TWS Earn Triple Platinum And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

ENHYPEN earned their first-ever RIAJ triple platinum certification for their Japanese single album “YOI,” which has had over 750,000 units shipped in Japan.

Meanwhile, &TEAM’s Korean debut mini album “Back to Life” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 units shipped in Japan.

TXT’s Japanese album “Starkissed,” TWICE’s Japanese album “ENEMY,” and ZEROBASEONE’s Japanese EP “ICONIK” were all certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped each in Japan.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM’s Korean single album “SPAGHETTI,” BOYNEXTDOOR’s Korean mini album “The Action,” and TWS’s Korean mini album “play hard” were all certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped each in Japan.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

