Lee Yi Kyung Personally Speaks Up Regarding Recent Allegations About His Private Life

Actor Lee Yi Kyung has broken his silence about the controversy surrounding his private life and his departure from a variety show.

On November 21, Lee Yi Kyung posted a long letter on his personal Instagram account along with a photo of the criminal complaint filed against “A.”

Hello.

This is Lee Yi Kyung.

The reason I have not stated my position until now is because my agency asked me to refrain from commenting until we appointed an attorney and completed filing a criminal complaint against the person who spread the rumors.

A few days ago, I visited the Seoul Gangnam Police Station and gave my statement as the complainant. I conveyed my position on the rumors and completed the procedures to file charges for blackmail and for defamation by the dissemination of false information.

I have been seething with anger at every turn. Someone claiming to be a German—whose very identity and existence are unknown—keeps appearing and disappearing, just like the person who sent a blackmail email to my company months ago. Even so, my agency once again calmed me, saying there was no reason to engage in a truth battle over falsehoods.

Although [the poster] admitted their claims were fabricated within a day and then vanished, I was nevertheless advised to step down from a variety show, and we chose to withdraw voluntarily. During the earlier “myeonchigi” (noodle-slurping challenge) controversy as well, I clearly said I didn’t want to do it, but I was asked to go ahead because [the production team] had rented a noodle shop for me; then my comment—“I’m just doing this for entertainment!”—was edited out. When the controversy later erupted, the production team offered only the absurd excuse that they were in a hurry, and I had to shoulder the fallout entirely on my own, which dealt significant damage to my image.

On another variety program, I was told I would appear only via a pre-recorded segment, but I learned from news reports that I had been replaced.

My filming schedule is proceeding without change. I recently finished shooting the film “Generational Lament” (literal translation), and I am currently filming a Vietnamese film, an overseas drama, and variety programs without any issues.

About the ending of this that you all are wondering about: once a warrant is issued, the suspect will soon be identified. Even if the person is in Germany, I will go there in person to file the complaint. There will be no leniency for malicious commenters, either.

Lastly, to fans who have trusted and waited for me—and to “I Am Solo,” “Brave Detectives,” “The Handsome Guys,” and everyone else who believed in me and stood by me—thank you.