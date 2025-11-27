12 Duos Of K-Pop Idol And Actor Siblings

The Korean entertainment industry is full of talented siblings who have made their mark both as idols and actors. Some share striking resemblances, while others look nothing alike, yet their bond remains unmistakable. These celebrity siblings not only inherit good looks but also talent, determination, and a drive for stardom. Many first entered the spotlight as someone’s younger or older sibling, but over time, they’ve carved out their own identities and careers.

In a competitive industry known for its pressures, it’s heartwarming to see these siblings support and inspire each other. Here are 12 K-pop idol and actor sibling pairings in the entertainment industry!

Won Young first entered the public eye during her IZ*ONE era, but she rose to become one of the most popular 4th-gen idols as a member of IVE. Her sister, Jang Da A, made her acting debut in 2024 with the K-drama “Pyramid Game” and is quickly gaining recognition in her own field.

One of this sibling duo’s most viral moments happened last year when actor Jang Da A received the 2024 Asia Artist Awards’ Rookie of the Year award, presented to her by idol Jang Won Young.

Doyoung and his brother Gong Myoung, who recently starred in K-drama “Second Shot at Love” and Korean movie “Love Untangled,” grew up extremely close.

In a 2021 joint interview, the elder brother, Gong Myoung, said, “Even when we were still in school, I felt responsible for taking care of him.” However, after their separate debuts, the two began living in different dorms and couldn’t meet as often. Still, the brothers never miss a chance to support each other. Recently, Gong Myoung even attended Doyoung’s “Doors” concert to cheer on his younger brother.

Start watching “Second Shot at Love”:

Watch Now

People often get whiplash when they learn that TWICE’s Jeongyeon and “My Lovely Journey” actress Gong Seung Yeon are siblings—not because the sisters have different styles, but because they use different surnames. What many don’t know is that Gong Seung Yeon is a stage name, changing Yoo to Gong because her agency felt it would be more impactful.

Despite using different names on stage, the sisters are incredibly close. Their recent appearance on the YouTube variety show “INSPECTOR” gave fans a glimpse into their dynamic. Spoiler alert: they’re extremely close!

Start watching “My Lovely Journey“:

Watch Now

TWICE’s Jihyo and Lee Ha Eum

One time’s a coincidence, twice, no pun intended, is a pattern? TWICE member Jihyo’s younger sister, Lee Ha Eum, also adopted a different surname as her stage name. But despite the different surnames, the identical mole on their noses makes it easy to see that they’re related.

Jihyo introduced her sister to the public through an appearance on the variety show “Home Alone,” and she also sent a coffee truck to the set of Lee Ha Eum’s first project “Request to Resign” to congratulate her.

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo and Han Sun Hwa

Han Sun Hwa, who originally debuted as an idol also as a member of Secret, recently took the K-drama industry by storm with her lead role in “My Sweet Mobster” and has been working in the industry for nearly two decades. Her younger brother, Han Seung Woo, debuted in 2016 with his VICTON’s first EP “Voice to New World” and later joined X1 in 2019. He eventually made his solo debut in 2020.

In an interview, Han Seung Woo revealed that his dream was inspired by his sister, saying that seeing his sister work fiercely influenced him to dream of becoming a singer.

Start watching “My Sweet Mobster”:

Watch Now

VERIVERY’s Hoyoung and Bae Da Bin

Bae Da Bin debuted as an actor in 2018 with the SBS drama “Should We Kiss First.” Meanwhile, her younger brother, Hoyoung, debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group VERIVERY in 2019.

The Bae siblings are very close, with Hoyoung supporting his sister by sending her a coffee truck on set. While Bae Da Bin has five siblings, she states that “he’s my one and only younger brother.”

Watch Bae Da Bin in “Pipeline” below:

Watch Now

N.Flying’s Kim Jae Hyun and Kim Jae Kyung

Even though Kim Jae Kyung is now active as an actress and recently starred in “Again My Life,” Kim Jae Hyun’s sister originally began her career as an idol. Jae Kyung debuted in 2009 with Rainbow while Kim Jae Hyun debuted in 2013 with N.Flying.

The Jae-duo clearly love each other deeply, showing each other their support. When Rainbow made a comeback for their 10th anniversary project, Jae Hyun even personally sent a message when they appeared on “Idol Radio”!

Start watching “Again My Life”:

Watch Now

Among all the idol–actor sibling duos on this list, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Dong Hyun Bae, who recently appeared in “My Lovely Journey,” are a pair that looks so similar that newer fans might easily mistake them for twins.

While Dong Hyun Bae, Taeyang’s older brother, has built a successful career of his own, being related to a BIGBANG member isn’t always easy. He once shared in an interview, “When people ask if I’m Taeyang’s older brother, I end up unconsciously fixing my posture.”

Choi Sung Min began his journey in 2010 as the lead vocalist and main rapper of COED SCHOOL and later SPEED in 2012. His younger sister, Yena, started her idol career in 2018 as a participant on “Produce 101” and earned a spot in the girl group IZ*ONE.

Although both siblings debuted as idols, neither is currently active in their original groups. Yena continues her path as a musician, making her solo debut in 2022 with the mini album “SMiLEY.” Meanwhile, Choi Sung Min has shifted entirely to acting, appearing in eight K-dramas so far. One of his most recent roles was in “Broke Rookie Star,” a drama that follows the tough, often bitter daily life of an idol who faces hardships despite rising to stardom.

Golden Child’s Daeyeol and INFINITE’s Sungyeol

Daeyeol and Sungyeol are a sibling duo that originally debuted as idols under the same agency. Sungyeol debuted as an idol in June 2010 with the group INFINITE and simultaneously began his acting career soon after with his first drama, “While You Were Sleeping.” Since then, he has appeared in several dramas and movies while continuing his activities with INFINITE. Meanwhile, his younger brother Daeyeol made his idol debut in 2017 as a member of Golden Child.

Start watching “While You Were Sleeping”:

Watch Now

While the current generation of K-drama fans may know Sooyoung for her roles in “Run On” and “Second Shot at Love,” she first rose to fame as a member of the iconic second-generation girl group, Girl’s Generation. Even fewer people are aware that she is the younger sister of Korean theater actress Choi Soo Jin.

The duo has appeared together on variety shows, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond.

tripleS’s NaKyoung and BIBI

NaKyoung debuted in 2022 as a member of Acid Angel from Asia, the first-ever subunit of tripleS. She is the sister of none other than “Bam Yang Gang” singer BIBI.

In addition to her music, BIBI has been working as an actress since 2021, with “Gangnam B-Side” being her most notable role. The siblings showcased their close bond during their appearance on “Chimchakman’s Nest.”

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently Watching: “Moon River“ and “Typhoon Family”