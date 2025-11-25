PLAVE And NMIXX Earn Double Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of November 9 to 15!

Album Chart

PLAVE achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the physical album chart and digital download chart.

PLAVE swept two of the top four spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new single album “PLBBUU”: the POCA version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the regular version charted separately at No. 4.

CLOSE YOUR EYES’ new mini album “blackout” entered the chart at No. 2, while ITZY’s new mini album “TUNNEL VISION” debuted at No. 3.

Finally, &TEAM’s Korean debut mini album “Back to Life” shot back up to No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

NMIXX also earned a double crown this week with their hit song “Blue Valentine,” which remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and streaming chart.

Once again, the top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same. “Blue Valentine” continued its reign at No. 1 on both charts, followed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) at No. 2, Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 3, and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 4.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope) jumped to No. 5 on both charts this week.

Download Chart

PLAVE claimed two of the top five spots on this week’s digital download chart with songs from their new single album “PLBBUU.” Their title track “BBUU!” debuted at No. 1, while their B-side “Bongsoong-a” entered the chart at No. 5.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo song “Talk to You” rose to No. 2 on this week’s chart, while CRAVITY’s new title track “Lemonade Fever” debuted at No. 3.

Finally, ITZY’s new title track “TUNNEL VISION” entered the download chart at No. 4.

Global K-Pop Chart

Once again, all of the top five spots on the global K-pop chart went to the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1, followed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

The top four artists on this week’s social chart were exactly the same as last week. TWICE held onto their spot at No. 1, trailed by LE SSERAFIM at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, and Choi Yu Ree at No. 4.

Finally, aespa rose to No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

