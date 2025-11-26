Watch: Stray Kids Takes 1st Win For 'Do It' On 'Show Champion'

Stray Kids has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Do It”!

The November 26 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode that highlighted past performances, instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “Do It,” NCT DREAM‘s “Beat It Up,” PLAVE’s “BBUU!,” Kyuhyun‘s “Like Our First Snow,” and IDID’s “PUSH BACK.”

The trophy ultimately went to Stray Kids! Check out a clip of the winner announcement below:

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

