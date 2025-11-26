Stray Kids Becomes 1st Artist To Release 2 'Double-Million Seller' Albums In 2025

Stray Kids has notched their second “double-million seller” of the year!

Earlier this week, Stray Kids returned with their special album “DO IT” on November 21 at 2 p.m. KST.

Less than six days later, Hanteo Chart announced that “DO IT” had already sold over 2 million copies, making it their second album to surpass 2 million sales this year (after “KARMA”).

Notably, Stray Kids is the only group to have more than one album sell over 2 million copies in 2025 according to Hanteo Chart data.

“DO IT” is also Stray Kids’ sixth album to surpass 2 million sales within the first week of its release, following “MAXIDENT,” “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” “ROCK-STAR,” “ATE,” and “KARMA.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their impressive achievement!

Watch Stray Kids’ comeback performance on the latest episode of “Inkigayo” on Viki below:

