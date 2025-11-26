Stray Kids Goes Platinum In U.S. For 1st Time + Becomes 1st K-Pop Act To Have 6 Albums Go Gold

Stray Kids has officially gone platinum in the United States for the very first time!

On November 26 local time, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded Stray Kids’ 2020 hit “God’s Menu” an official platinum certification for over 1 million units sold in the United States.

Notably, Stray Kids is only the second K-pop boy group ever to have a single certified platinum by the RIAA, following BTS.

Aside from their first-ever platinum certification, Stray Kids also earned five separate gold certifications from the RIAA this month.

The group’s recent studio album “KARMA” was certified gold for selling over 500,000 units in the United States—making them the first K-pop artist to have six different albums certified gold by the RIAA. Before “KARMA,” Stray Kids previously went gold with “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” “ROCK-STAR,” “ATE,” “MAXIDENT,” and “合 (HOP).”

Four of Stray Kids’ songs—“CASE 143,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” and “Chk Chk Boom”—were also certified gold by the RIAA for over 500,000 units sold each in the United States, joining previously certified singles “God’s Menu,” “MANIAC,” “Back Door,” and “Thunderous.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their numerous achievements!