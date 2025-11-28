Jang Hyuk Jin And Bae Yoo Ram Become Victims Of Secondhand Car Fraud In “Taxi Driver 3”

“Taxi Driver 3” has unveiled new stills of the lovable but often trouble-prone duo Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Last week, Season 3 kicked off on the highest premiere ratings of any miniseries to air in 2025.

Ahead of Episode 3, newly released stills show Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin) and Park Jin Eon (Bae Yoo Ram), who find themselves victims of a used-car scam.

In the stills, the two are receiving a vehicle estimate from a used-car dealer: Choi Kyung Goo with arms confidently crossed, while Park Jin Eon stands politely with his hands clasped, nervously awaiting the dealer’s evaluation.

But the mood shifts quickly. Once they return to Rainbow Taxi, the two look utterly drained, wearing expressions as if their world has collapsed—suggesting they’ve become entangled in a serious and troubling case. Another still shows Choi Kyung Goo grabbing the scammer by the collar in a burst of fury, raising curiosity about what exactly happened to the pair and whether they will be able to reclaim justice.

In tonight’s broadcast, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) and the Rainbow team will launch a new revenge mission targeting a used-car organization responsible for exploiting secondhand vehicles to commit malicious crimes. Do Gi also unveils a new undercover persona—”gullible fool Do Gi”—as he aims directly at Cha Byung Jin (Yoon Shi Yoon), the kingpin of the used-car crime cartel, setting his revenge plan in motion.

The third episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on November 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

