Watch: NCT DREAM Takes 1st Win For 'Beat It Up' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By ILLIT, tripleS msnz, And More

NCT DREAM has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Beat It Up”!

On the November 28 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NCT DREAM‘s “Beat It Up” and Stray Kids’ “Do It.” NCT DREAM ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,147 points.

Congratulations to NCT DREAM! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included NCT DREAM, ILLIT, CLOSE YOUR EYES, DKB, tripleS msnz, Baby DONT Cry, XODIAC, XLOV, VVUP, NOWZ, NTX, AM8IC, cosmosy, RESCENE, NEWBEAT, Burvey, Kwon Eui Bin, E11iVYN, Lee Byeong Chan, and Seo Eve.

Check out their performances below!

NCT DREAM – “Beat It Up”

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “SOB”

DKB – “Irony”

tripleS msnz – “Christmas Alone”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

XLOV – “Biii:-P”

VVUP – “Super Model”

NOWZ – “HomeRUN”

NTX – “ICE LUV”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

cosmosy – “Physics ~”

RESCENE – “Bloom”

NEWBEAT – “LOUD”

Burvey – “SUGAR RIDING”

Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”

E11iVYN – “ORBIT”

Lee Byeong Chan – “Egen-Nam”

Seo Eve – “Nyang”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now