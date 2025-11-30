November Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from October 27 to November 27.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,566,759. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Brazil,” “Who,” and “Are You Sure?!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “travel,” “heartwarming,” and “record.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.59 percent positive reactions.

IVE’s Jang Won Young rose to second place for November with a brand reputation index of 5,489,406.

BTS’s Jungkook climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,255,365, marking an 11.36 percent increase in his score since October.

BTS’s Jin ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,028,244, marking a 29.58 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot at fifth place with a brand reputation index of 4,821,774, marking a 5.89 percent increase in her score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

