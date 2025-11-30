November Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 30, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,730 idols, using big data collected from October 27 to November 27.

BTS’s Jimin continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,566,759. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Brazil,” “Who,” and “Are You Sure?!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “travel,” “heartwarming,” and “record.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.59 percent positive reactions.

IVE’s Jang Won Young rose to second place for November with a brand reputation index of 5,489,406.

BTS’s Jungkook climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,255,365, marking an 11.36 percent increase in his score since October.

BTS’s Jin ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,028,244, marking a 29.58 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot at fifth place with a brand reputation index of 4,821,774, marking a 5.89 percent increase in her score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  3. BTS’s Jungkook
  4. BTS’s Jin
  5. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  6. BTS’s V
  7. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  8. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  9. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  10. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  11. Red Velvet’s Joy
  12. BTS’s RM
  13. IVE’s Rei
  14. aespa’s Winter
  15. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  16. BTS’s j-hope
  17. SHINee’s Key
  18. EXO’s Baekhyun
  19. BTS’ Suga
  20. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  21. Red Velvet’s Irene
  22. SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
  23. IVE’s Gaeul
  24. TWICE’s Sana
  25. TVXQ’s Yunho
  26. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  27. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  28. IVE’s Liz
  29. OH MY GIRL’s YooA
  30. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

Check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

An Yu Jin
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
EXO
G-Dragon
Gaeul
hoshi
IVE
J-Hope
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jimin
Jin
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jungkook
Kang Daniel
Key
Lisa
Liz
Mingyu
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
Rei
RM
Rosé
Sana
Seulgi
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Suga
Super Junior
TWICE
V (BTS)
Winter
Yunho

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read