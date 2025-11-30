Watch: ALLDAY PROJECT Takes 1st Win For 'ONE MORE TIME' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By RIIZE, ILLIT, NCT DREAM, And More

ALLDAY PROJECT has won their first music show trophy for their new single “ONE MORE TIME”!

On the November 30 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME.” ALLDAY PROJECT ultimately took the win with a total of 6,010 points.

Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included RIIZE, ILLIT, NCT DREAM, NCT’s Jungwoo, tripleS msnz, RESCENE, NOWZ, IDID, CLOSE YOUR EYES, VVUP, XLOV, Baby DONT Cry, NEWBEAT, SEVENUS, Kim Jang Hoon, cosmosy, SKINZ, AM8IC, and Kwon Eui Bin.

Check out their performances below!

RIIZE – “Fame”

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

NCT DREAM – “Beat It Up”

NCT’s Jungwoo – “SUGAR”

tripleS msnz – “Christmas Alone”

RESCENE – “Bloom”

NOWZ – “HomeRUN”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “SOB”

VVUP – “Super Model”

XLOV – “Rizz”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

NEWBEAT – “LOUD”

SEVENUS – “Airplane mode”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Goodbye, Thank You”

cosmosy – “Physics”

SKINZ – “The Way Back”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

