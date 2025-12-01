2025 APAN Star Awards Announces Nominees
The nominees have been revealed for this year’s APAN Star Awards!
The APAN Star Awards is South Korea’s only integrated drama awards ceremony, honoring content from all platforms including broadcast, cable, OTT, and web dramas. This year’s ceremony will honor dramas that aired from November 2024 to October 2025.
Check out the nominees below!
Best Drama
- tvN “Our Unwritten Seoul“
- JTBC “The Tale of Lady Ok”
- Netflix “You and Everything Else”
- tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”
- Netflix “When Life Gives You Tangerines”
Best Driector
- Kim Won Seok (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
- Park Sin Woo (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- Lee Do Yoon (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)
- Jang Tae Yoo (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)
- Jo Young Min (“You and Everything Else”)
Best Writer
- Park Ji Sook (“The Tale of Lady Ok”)
- Song Hye Jin (“You and Everything Else”)
- Lee Kang (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- Im Sang Choon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
- Jang Hyun (“Typhoon Family”)
Male Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)
- Kim Nam Gil (“The Fiery Priest 2,” “Trigger”)
- Park Bo Gum (“Good Boy,” “When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
- Park Hyung Sik (“Buried Hearts”)
- Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”)
- Ju Ji Hoon (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “Love Your Enemy”)
Female Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)
- Kim Go Eun (“You and Everything Else”)
- Park Bo Young (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- IU (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
- Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)
- Cha Joo Young (“The Queen Who Crowns”)
Male Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)
- Son Chang Min (“Good Luck!”)
- Song Chang Eui (“Desperate Mrs. Seonju”)
- Ahn Jae Wook (“For Eagle Brothers”)
- Jung Il Woo (“Our Golden Days”)
- Hwang Dong Joo (“Marie and Her Three Daddies”)
Female Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)
- Park Ha Na (“My Merry Marriage”)
- Uhm Ji Won (“For Eagle Brothers”)
- Jang Shin Young (“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun”)
- Han Groo (“Cinderella Game”)
- Hahm Eun Jung (“Queen’s House”)
Male Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)
- Park Hae Joon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Love, Take Two”)
- Yoo Yeon Seok (“When the Phone Rings”)
- Lee Jun Young (“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Pump Up the Healthy Love”)
- Lee Jun Hyuk (“Love Scout,” “Mercy for None”)
- Choo Young Woo (“Head Over Heels,” “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)
Female Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)
- Go Youn Jung (“Resident Playbook”)
- Park Ji Hyun (“You and Everything Else”)
- Shin Ye Eun (“The Murky Stream,” “A Hundred Memories”)
- Yeom Jung Ah (“Love, Take Two,” “The Defects”)
- Jang Yoon Joo (“Ms. Incognito”)
Male Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)
- Kim Dong Wan (“For Eagle Brothers”)
- Park Sang Nam (“My Merry Marriage”)
- Seo Jun Young (“Queen’s House”)
- Seo Ha Joon (“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun”)
- Yoon Hyun Min (“Our Golden Days”)
Female Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)
- Park Eun Hye (“Marie and Her Three Daddies”)
- Shim Yi Young (“Desperate Mrs. Seonju”)
- Lee Shi Ah (“A Graceful Liar”)
- Lee Tae Ran (“Our Golden Days”)
- Jung In Sun (“Our Golden Days”)
Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actor
- Park Sung Woong (“A Head Coach’s Turnover”)
- Park Su Oh (“A Head Coach’s Turnover”)
- Jung Gun Joo (“2024 KBS Drama Special” – “the road in between”)
- Kim Ki Hyun (“No MZ for Old Men”)
- Lee Dong Gun (“Useless Love”)
- Cha Sun Woo (“He Is Back,” “Competition with me”)
- Cha Hak Yeon (“The Killer Next Door”)
Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actress
- Park Ha Sun (“Useless Love,” “Psychopath Yeo Sun Jung”)
- Lee Soo Ji (“No MZ for Old Men”)
- Ha Ye Eun (“Gang Girl Goes to Boys High School”)
- Hyeri (“Friendly Rivalry”)
Male Acting Award
- Ko Kyu Phil (“Genie, Make A Wish,” “Twelve”)
- Sung Dong Il (“Typhoon Family,” “The Art of Negotiation”)
- Yoon Kyung Ho (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)
- Lee Hae Young (“Buried Hearts”)
- Choi Dae Hoon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Shin’s Project”)
Female Acting Award
- Kang Ae Shim (“Squid Game 2,” Squid Game 3,” “Love, Take Two”)
- Kim Shin Rok (“Undercover High School,” “Tastefully Yours”)
- Yeom Hye Ran (“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Law and The City”)
- Oh Na Ra (“Villains Everywhere,” “The Nice Guy”)
- Won Mi Kyung (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
Best New Actor
- Kang You Seok (“Resident Playbook”)
- Kim Min Kyu (“BITCH X RICH 2,” “Love, Take Two”)
- Kim Yo Han (“The Winning Try”)
- Ryeoun (“Weak Hero Class 2,” “Namib”)
- Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” “Crushology 101”)
Best New Actress
- Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)
- Shin Sia (“Resident Playbook”)
- Yoon Seo Ah (“The Tale of Mrs. Ok,” “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)
- Ha Young (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “Face Me”)
- Hong Hwa Yeon (“Buried Hearts,” “Tastefully Yours,” “I Am a Running Mate”)
Best Young Actor
- Kim Si Ah (“Walking On Thin Ice”)
- Kim Tae Yeon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
- Moon Woo Jin (“My Dearest Nemesis”)
- Lee Cheon Moo (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)
- Jo Dan (“Villains Everywhere”)
The 2025 SEOULCon APAN Star Awards will take place on December 29 at Art Hall 1 of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul.
While waiting, watch “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki:
Also check out “Love Scout” below:
Source (1)