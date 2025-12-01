2025 APAN Star Awards Announces Nominees

The nominees have been revealed for this year’s APAN Star Awards!

The APAN Star Awards is South Korea’s only integrated drama awards ceremony, honoring content from all platforms including broadcast, cable, OTT, and web dramas. This year’s ceremony will honor dramas that aired from November 2024 to October 2025.

Check out the nominees below!

Best Drama

tvN “Our Unwritten Seoul“

JTBC “The Tale of Lady Ok”

Netflix “You and Everything Else”

tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”

Netflix “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Best Driector

Kim Won Seok (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Park Sin Woo (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)

Lee Do Yoon (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”)

Jang Tae Yoo (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)

Jo Young Min (“You and Everything Else”)

Best Writer

Park Ji Sook (“The Tale of Lady Ok”)

Song Hye Jin (“You and Everything Else”)

Lee Kang (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)

Im Sang Choon (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”)

Jang Hyun (“Typhoon Family”)

Male Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)

Female Top Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)

Male Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)

Female Top Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)

Male Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)

Female Excellence Award (Mid-Length Drama)

Male Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)

Female Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama)

Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actor

Best Short Drama or Web Drama Actress

Male Acting Award

Female Acting Award

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)

Shin Sia (“Resident Playbook”)

Yoon Seo Ah (“The Tale of Mrs. Ok,” “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)

Ha Young (“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “Face Me”)

Hong Hwa Yeon (“Buried Hearts,” “Tastefully Yours,” “I Am a Running Mate”)

Best Young Actor

The 2025 SEOULCon APAN Star Awards will take place on December 29 at Art Hall 1 of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul.

