Stray Kids Tops 6 Billboard Charts + 'Do It' Debuts On Hot 100

Stray Kids dominated this week’s Billboard charts with their new album “DO IT”!

This week, Stray Kids’ special album “DO IT” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making them the first artist in Billboard history to have their first eight chart entries debut at No. 1—and extending their record as the group with the most No. 1 albums this century (since 2000).

Billboard has now revealed more of Stray Kids’ achievements on this week’s charts: the group topped no less than six different Billboard charts this week, including the Artist 100, where Stray Kids returned to No. 1.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ title track “Do It” debuted at No. 68 on Billboard’s Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States. “Do It” is Stray Kids’ fifth song to enter the chart, following “LALALALA” (which peaked at No. 90), “Lose My Breath” (No. 90), “Chk Chk Boom” (No. 49), and “CEREMONY” (No. 52).

Three of Stray Kids’ songs from “DO IT” entered the World Digital Song Sales chart this week: “Do It” debuted at No. 1, followed by their second title track “DIVINE” at No. 3 and their B-side “Photobook” at No. 7.

“Do It” also entered Billboard’s main Digital Song Sales chart at No. 10, meaning it was the 10th best-selling song of the week in the United States.

Both of Stray Kids’ title tracks also made strong debuts on Billboard’s global charts. “Do It” debuted at No. 8 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 13 on the Global 200, while “DIVINE” entered the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 101 and the Global 200 at No. 126.

Finally, “DO IT” entered four separate charts at No. 1 this week. In addition to the Billboard 200, “DO IT” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States—along with the Top Current Album Sales chart and the World Albums chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!